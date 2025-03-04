2,823 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD stock opened at $254.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

