24,241 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

