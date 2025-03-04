2,046 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $330.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.51 and a 200-day moving average of $334.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

