19,830 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $5,650,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 62.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,336 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

