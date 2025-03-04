18,262 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 193,251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,545,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

