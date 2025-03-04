129,200 Shares in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Cayson Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CAPN opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Cayson Acquisition Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

