1,265 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $422,202,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.14. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

