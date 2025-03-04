114,399 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 114,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

