1,126 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

