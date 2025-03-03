Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $4,299,900.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ZG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 764,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,705. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $165,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

