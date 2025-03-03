XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in XPO by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in XPO by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPO by 120.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 9,378.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. XPO has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

