Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xencor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xencor by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

XNCR stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $38,409.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $247,054.20. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

