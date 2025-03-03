WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

