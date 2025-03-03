WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,690,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFY opened at $109.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

