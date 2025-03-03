WR Wealth Planners LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $207.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20. General Electric has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

