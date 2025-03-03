Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Workday by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $263.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,318 shares of company stock worth $94,179,050 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

