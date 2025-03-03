Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $3,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Garmin by 25.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,799.50. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $5,242,686. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $228.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $136.25 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

