Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $31.78 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

