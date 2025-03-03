Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 2,518 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

