Wolfstich Capital LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wolfstich Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,564,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

