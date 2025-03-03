Wolfstich Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wolfstich Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHY stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

