Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of L opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,120. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

