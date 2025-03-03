Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 2.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $210.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

