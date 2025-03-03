Winslow Asset Management Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $3,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $132,495.37. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 959,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,369,167.16. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,676.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,583 shares of company stock worth $1,853,918. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $61.43 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.66.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

