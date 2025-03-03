William Blair Estimates Merus’ FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Merus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Merus has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Merus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Merus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

