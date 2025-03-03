Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 131.71%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
