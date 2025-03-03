What is William Blair’s Forecast for NTLA FY2029 Earnings?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

