Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Digital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $61.16.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

