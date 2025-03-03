Wernau Asset Management Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,043,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

