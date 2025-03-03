WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

