Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $201.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $189.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average is $182.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.