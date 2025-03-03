W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.14 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

