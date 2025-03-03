Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

