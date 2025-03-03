Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,491 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,884,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

