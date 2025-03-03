Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. 68,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

