Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,317,691.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,994,228.50. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,822.25. This trade represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 93,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

