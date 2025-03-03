Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. Viant Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 681,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,059. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 329.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,400.52. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $278,680.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,608.50. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,352 shares of company stock worth $1,030,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.