Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $251,930.20 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total transaction of $251,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,825,928.26. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $479.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.39 and its 200-day moving average is $460.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,720,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

