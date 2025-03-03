Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,903,298.06. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.