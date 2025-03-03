Versor Investments LP Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 851,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of S opened at $20.63 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,658,092.02. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,744,386.82. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,445. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

