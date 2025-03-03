Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after purchasing an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $148,594,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,546,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,339,852. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

