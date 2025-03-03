Versor Investments LP Sells 83 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $611.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.