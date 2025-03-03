Versor Investments LP Sells 808 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,695,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 34,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,271.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,291.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,329.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,192. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

