Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 13,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

