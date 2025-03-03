Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $15,782,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $187.03 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.95 and a 200 day moving average of $223.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

