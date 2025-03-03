Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $209.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.