Versor Investments LP Has $336,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 236,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 259.61, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.