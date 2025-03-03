Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,000 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147,341 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.