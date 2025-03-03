Versor Investments LP Buys 5,600 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of EverQuote worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. The trade was a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,453 shares of company stock worth $1,459,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

