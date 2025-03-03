Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Decreased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

